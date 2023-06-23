Apple's two smash-hit streaming shows spend another week in the top 10

Apple TV Plus' two best new hit shows have spent another two weeks in Reelgood's top 10 of streaming, as both titles continue to prove a hit with audiences.

In Reelgood's overall charts for this week, Silo came in at number four behind Black Mirror, From, and Into the Spiderverse. Tom Holland's movie The Crowded Room also took sixth place behind Extraction II on Netflix.

Both shows have now spent a good few weeks in Reelgood's top charts, showing that there is still continued hype and interest in both shows.

TV Plus hits

Silo, which has already been commissioned for a second season, is set in a dystopian future where the last remnants of humanity live in an underground silo to shelter them from the toxic world outside. The only problem is that nobody knows when the silo was built or why, and asking questions is a great way to get yourself killed.

The Crowded Room stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979, and continues to garner interest despite a very mixed bag of reviews. Silo has a stellar Rotten Tomatoes score of 88% from both critics and the audience. The Crowded Room has a meager 33% score, but an audience score of 89%, reflecting a large disparity in the critical and public reception.

Apple has some great new shows coming to the platform, including Hijack with Idris Elba, and the second season of Isaac Asimov's Foundation. The platform's sensational Ted Lasso just brought its third season to a close. While many expected that to be all she wrote, Coach Beard actor Brendan Hunt has revealed that CEO Tim Cook is a big fan of the show and is rooting for a season 4. With cast members teasing the prospect and parts of the show left open, it seems like he might get his wish.

Apple TV Plus is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the web.