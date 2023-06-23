Apple's two smash-hit streaming shows spend another week in the top 10
Home runs.
Apple TV Plus' two best new hit shows have spent another two weeks in Reelgood's top 10 of streaming, as both titles continue to prove a hit with audiences.
In Reelgood's overall charts for this week, Silo came in at number four behind Black Mirror, From, and Into the Spiderverse. Tom Holland's movie The Crowded Room also took sixth place behind Extraction II on Netflix.
Both shows have now spent a good few weeks in Reelgood's top charts, showing that there is still continued hype and interest in both shows.
TV Plus hits
Silo, which has already been commissioned for a second season, is set in a dystopian future where the last remnants of humanity live in an underground silo to shelter them from the toxic world outside. The only problem is that nobody knows when the silo was built or why, and asking questions is a great way to get yourself killed.
The Crowded Room stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979, and continues to garner interest despite a very mixed bag of reviews. Silo has a stellar Rotten Tomatoes score of 88% from both critics and the audience. The Crowded Room has a meager 33% score, but an audience score of 89%, reflecting a large disparity in the critical and public reception.
Apple has some great new shows coming to the platform, including Hijack with Idris Elba, and the second season of Isaac Asimov's Foundation. The platform's sensational Ted Lasso just brought its third season to a close. While many expected that to be all she wrote, Coach Beard actor Brendan Hunt has revealed that CEO Tim Cook is a big fan of the show and is rooting for a season 4. With cast members teasing the prospect and parts of the show left open, it seems like he might get his wish.
Apple TV Plus is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the web.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Most Popular
By Kevin Lynch