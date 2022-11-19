How to watch every World Cup Match on iPhone and iPad

The greatest sporting event on the calendar gets underway on Sunday, November 20th, when Qatar and Ecuador take to the field in the first fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

A global sporting event, following along should be a breeze wherever you live, but sometimes finding games on your iPhone and iPad can be a bit tricky. If you want to catch all the action on Apple's best iPhones and iPads, here's how to watch.

Watch the World Cup in the US

The World Cup will be shown on Fox Sports and FS1 in the U.S. The times are pretty awkward (5 am, 8 am, 11 am, and 2 am ET for group games), but catching games is easy on iPhone and iPad thanks to either Sling Blue or FuboTV.

Sling is a great option, with the cheapest package getting you 31 channels for just $20 in your first month, enough to see you through the whole tournament.

Sling | Was $40, now $20 for your first month - You can watch every 2022 World Cup game on Fox Sports and FS1 via a Sling subscription, now just $20 for your first month, that's just 31 cents a game! There are 41 total channels included and you can watch on one device including Apple TV and iOS.

FuboTV is also an option, it's a heftier monthly fee ($69.99) but you do get a free trial to start your subscription, and you can cancel anytime. It also carries considerably more channels (289).

Fubo TV Free Trial - Fubo TV offers live sports and TV with more than 100 channels, including Fox Sports and FS1 for those all-important World Cup games. You get a lot more for your money despite the higher price tag, and there's a free trial you can use to check it out.

Watch the World Cup in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

In the UK, the games will be shared between ITV and BBC, both of which are available through the App Store free of charge.

FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture list

Here's a complete list of the FIFA 2022 World Cup fixture list and schedule via Sports Illustrated:

Sunday, Nov. 20:

Group A: Qatar vs. Ecuador (11 a.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Monday, Nov. 21:

Group B: England vs. Iran (8 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

Group A: Senegal vs. Netherlands (11 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)

Group B: United States vs. Wales (2 p.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Tuesday, Nov. 22:

Group C: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia (5 a.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Group D: Denmark vs. Tunisia (8 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)

Group C: Mexico vs. Poland (11 a.m. EST, Stadium 974)

Group D: France vs. Australia (2 p.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium)

Wednesday, Nov. 23:

Group F: Morocco vs. Croatia (5 a.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Group E: Germany vs. Japan (8 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

Group E: Spain vs. Costa Rica (11 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)

Group F: Belgium vs. Canada (2 p.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Thursday, Nov. 24:

Group G: Switzerland vs. Cameroon (5 a.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium)

Group H: Uruguay vs. South Korea (8 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)

Group H: Portugal vs. Ghana (11 a.m. EST, Stadium 974)

Group G: Brazil vs. Serbia (2 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Friday, Nov. 25:

Group B: Wales vs. Iran (5 a.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Group A: Qatar vs. Senegal (8 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)

Group A: Netherlands vs. Ecuador (11 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

Group B: England vs. United States (2 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 26:

Group D: Tunisia vs. Australia (5 a.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium)

Group C: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia (8 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)

Group D: France vs. Denmark (11 a.m. EST, Stadium 974)



Group C: Argentina vs. Mexico (2 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Sunday, Nov. 27:

Group E: Japan vs. Costa Rica (5 a.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Group F: Belgium vs. Morocco (8 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)

Group F: Croatia vs. Canada (11 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

Group E: Spain vs. Germany (2 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Monday, Nov. 28:

Group G: Cameroon vs. Serbia (5 a.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium)

Group H: South Korea vs. Ghana (8 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)

Group G: Brazil vs. Switzerland (11 a.m. EST, Stadium 974)

Group H: Portugal vs. Uruguay (2 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Tuesday, Nov. 29:

Group A: Netherlands vs. Qatar (10 a.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Group A: Ecuador vs. Senegal (10 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

Group B: Wales vs. England (2 p.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Group B: Iran vs. United States (2 p.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)

Wednesday, Nov. 30:

Group D: Tunisia vs. France (10 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)

Group D: Australia vs. Denmark (10 a.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium)



Group C: Poland vs. Argentina (2 p.m. EST, Stadium 974)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico (2 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Thursday, Dec. 1:

Group F: Croatia vs. Belgium (10 a.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Group F: Canada vs. Morocco (10 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)

Group E: Japan vs. Spain (2 p.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

Group E: Costa Rica vs. Germany (2 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Friday, Dec. 2:

Group H: South Korea vs. Portugal (10 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)

Group H: Ghana vs. Uruguay (10 a.m. EST Al Janoub Stadium)

Group G: Cameroon vs. Brazil (2 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Group G: Serbia vs. Switzerland (2 p.m. EST, Stadium 974)

Saturday, Dec. 3:

Match 49: Winner of Group A vs. Runner-up of Group B (10 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

Match 50: Winner of Group C vs. Runner-up of Group D (2 p.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Sunday, Dec. 4:

Match 51: Winner of Group B vs. Runner-up of Group A (2 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Match 52: Winner of Group D vs. Runner-up of Group C (10 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)

Monday, Dec. 5:

Match 53: Winner of Group E vs. Runner-up of Group F (10 a.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium)

Match 54: Winner of Group G vs. Runner-up of Group H (2 p.m. EST, Stadium 974)

Tuesday, Dec. 6:

Match 55: Winner of Group F vs. Runner-up of Group E (10 a.m. EST Education City Stadium)

Match 56: Winner of Group H vs. Runner-up of Group G (2 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Friday, Dec. 9:

Match 57: Winner of Match 49 vs. Winner of Match 50 (2 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Match 58: Winner of Match 53 vs. Winner of Match 54 (10 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)

Saturday, Dec. 10:

Match 59: Winner of Match 51 vs. Winner of Match 52 (2 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Match 60: Winner of Match 55 vs. Winner of Match 56 (10 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)

Tuesday, Dec. 13:

Match 61: Winner of Match 57 vs. Winner of Match 58 (2 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Wednesday, Dec. 14:

Match 62: Winner of Match 59 vs. Winner of Match 60 (2 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Saturday, Dec. 17:

Loser of Match 61 vs. Loser of Match 62 (10 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

Sunday, Dec. 18:

Winner of Match 61 vs. Winner of Match 62 (10 a.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)