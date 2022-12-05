How to watch the World Cup on iPhone and iPad: Brazil vs South Korea and more

There are still plenty of games left and we can tell you how to watch the World Cup on iPhone and iPad today. Your best bet in the US is to watch the games through Fox Sports on either Sling or FuboTV and we'll walk you through the specifics below so you can find the best deal for your needs.

Today's games include Japan v Croatia at 10am ET and Brazil v South Korea at 2pm ET and we can show you how to watch both on iPad or iPhone. These options will also work on TV too of course.

Watch the World Cup in the US

The World Cup will be shown on Fox Sports and FS1 in the U.S. The times of the remaining games are a bit more US-friendly. Gone are the 5am kickoffs now we're into the knockout rounds where all games kick off at 10am ET or 2pm ET.

Sling Blue is a great option, with the cheapest package getting you 31 channels for just $20 in your first month, enough to see you through the rest of the tournament no problem tournament.

(opens in new tab) Sling | Was $40, now $20 for your first month (opens in new tab) You can watch every remaining 2022 World Cup game on Fox Sports and FS1 via a Sling subscription, now just $20 for your first month. There are 41 total channels included and you can watch on one device including Apple TV and iOS.

FuboTV is also an option, it's a heftier monthly fee ($69.99) but you do get a free trial to start your subscription, and you can cancel anytime. It also carries considerably more channels (289).

(opens in new tab) Fubo TV Free Trial (opens in new tab) Fubo TV offers live sports and TV with more than 100 channels, including Fox Sports and FS1 for those all-important World Cup games. You get a lot more for your money despite the higher price tag, and there's a free trial you can use to check it out.

Watch the World Cup in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

In the UK, the games will be shared between ITV and BBC, both of which are available through the App Store free of charge.

FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture list

Here's a complete list of the remaining FIFA 2022 World Cup fixture and kickoff times.

Monday 5th December

Ro16 3: Japan v Croatia (10am ET)

Ro16 4: Brazil v South Korea (2pm ET)

Tuesday 6th December

Ro16 7: Morocco v Spain (10am ET)

Ro16 8: Portugal v Switzerland (2pm ET)

Quarter-finals

Friday 9th December

QF1: Winner of Ro16 1 v Winner of Ro16 2 (10am ET)

QF2: Netherlands v Argentina (2pm ET)

Saturday 10th December

QF3: Winner of Ro16 5 v Winner of Ro16 6 (10am ET)

QF4: England v France (2pm ET)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 13th December

SF1: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2 (2pm ET)

Wednesday 14th December

SF2: Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4 (2pm ET)

Third-place play-off

Saturday 17th December

Loser of SF1 v Loser of SF2 (10am ET)

Final

Sunday 18th December

Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (10am ET)