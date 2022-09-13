Sonos Sub Mini will add some bass to your (i)tunes in a neat and tiny package

Sonos has today unveiled its brand-new Sonos Sub Mini, a punchy but neat mini subwoofer for its ecosystem that costs $429.

"Sonos today announced Sub Mini, the wireless subwoofer that sets a new standard in its category for powerful, balanced bass. Building on the award-winning design of Sub, Sub Mini delivers the brand’s distinctive distortion-free sound in a more compact, cylindrical design," the company stated in a press release. The Sub Mini comes in two colors, matte black and white, and will be available globally from October 6 starting at $429 (£429).

Maxime Bouvat-Merlin, SVP for Hardware and Operations at Sonos, says the new Sub Mini is a "welcome addition to the Sonos family, rounding out our home cinema product line-up so listeners can experience cinema quality sound that makes them feel like the main character – or player – in their favourite content”.

A powerful sub

The Sub mini will work with either the Sonos Ray or Beam, expanding Sonos' home theater lineup. It has dual custom woofers and advanced processing to help generate deep and dynamic bass without any buzz or rattle. The cabinet is acoustically sealed and both woofers face inwards to neutralize distortion by canceling each other out.

It vastly improves the audio performance of the Ray or Beam by allowing the soundbar to focus on the mid-range and high-end frequencies. It also features a nifty round design that looks a bit more aesthetically pleasing and inviting than most massive square speakers. The Sonos Sub Mini also works with its music speakers such as the Sonos One, so can be used for music as well as home entertainment.

The Sonos Sub mini works with the Sonos app and its whole ecosystem for easy setup and fine-tuning.

The Sub Mini is coming on October 6 and will cost $429 (£429) when it is released.