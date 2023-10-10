$500 off Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level AirPlay speaker is the sleekest Prime Day Big Deal you'll get
Huge savings on a premium speaker.
When it comes to audio, Apple isn't the last word in quality — and for once, it's got some competition when it comes to industrial design too. Take a look at this super-sleek Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level smart speaker for instance — $500 off for Amazon's Big Deal Days event.
Thin enough to be wall mounted, and powered by a slimline magnetic adapter that charges the Beosound Level for 16 hours of portable use, it's about as smart-looking as smart speakers get.
A super-slick smart speaker at $500 off
Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level |
$1689 $1189 at Amazon
Smooth slimline sounds
As much a piece of furniture as it is a smart speaker, the Beosound Level is a slim-line AirPlay-ready audio box that can play music on the go as well as wall mounted around the home.
Price check: B&H Photo $1699
With measurements of just 13.7 x 9 x 2.2 inches, and weighing 7.3 lbs, the minimalist design of the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level has an aesthetic that Jony Ive himself would be proud of.
Made primarily of oak and aluminum, Beosound Level has connectivity for AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Spotify Connect, and is also capable of adapting its sound based on its surroundings. So whether it's by the pool (it's splashproof), hanging on a wall, or sitting face up on the floor in a park, it'll sound consistently good.
And while $1,189 keeps the speaker on the premium end of the scale, $500 makes it a bit more palatable — especially considering you can take its good looks on the go with you, too.
Remember that to take advantage of Amazon's Big Deal Days pricing you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription. Grab a 30-day free trial for one here.
Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices near you.
