Get 40% off this amazing Wonderboom speaker at Amazon — but be quick, the Cyber Monday sale ends soon!

You have to admire the confidence of a company that makes speakers calling itself Ultimate Ears, but the plucky company has earned a reputation for visually distinctive speakers that sound much bigger than they look.

One of its more popular offerings, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3, offers 360-degree audio that can be heard up to 130 feet away, making it a great option for your next garden party.

Better yet, Amazon is ready for the good times to roll as part of its Cyber Monday deals.

The retailer is offering the Wonderboom 3 speaker at $59.99, a drop of $40 from the $99.99 MSRP, and placing it squarely in 'stocking stuffer' territory.

Not to be confused with its sibling, the Boom 3 (also discounted), the Wonderboom can fill any room with audio, and it can do it for 14 hours, too.

An Outdoor Boost helps pump out even more of your tunes, and it's waterproof and dustproof, too - ideal for the pool or the beach. It also comes in four different colors, and the Black, Blue, Gray, and Pink variants are all discounted.

At this price, you could feasibly pick up two Wonderboom 3s. When you pair them up you can enjoy wireless stereo sound, and the button on the speaker makes it easier to pause things - no more "who's got the phone?!" shouts across the dancefloor.

I'd be remiss not to mention Google's fast pairing protocol, too, so you can get it set up fast. iPhone users, don't worry - it'll be a nice smooth process for you, too.