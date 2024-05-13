This Lego radio speaker doesn't actually get the radio, but your iPhone can make it play music

Ever wished you could actually use the Lego models you build? Well now you can. Sort of. One of the newest Lego models is a radio speaker. It comes with some sounds included, but doesn't actually play the radio. But, your iPhone can make the model play real music.

It's not going to be one of the best Bluetooth speakers for iPhone, but is a cool way to use your new Lego model. Just slide your iPhone or Android into the front, fire up your favorite streaming service, and your Lego creation can start belting out bangers. Sure, you’ve got to manually select tracks on your phone, but think of it as the modern equivalent of lovingly creating a mixtape.

A radio like no other

With 906 pieces, this set isn’t for the faint-hearted or the under-18s. It’s firmly placed in the collectible Lego Icons series, so if you’ve got the patience and a steady hand, this build will be a stunning addition to your shelf. Even without its nifty music-playing trick, it’s a gorgeous piece of décor that screams mid-century chic. If you're not a fan of more modern options like Apple's HomePod, this might be more up your street.

Don’t get too excited thinking you’ll be dialing into your favorite AM/FM stations on this bad boy. Spoiler alert: you won’t. What you will get, though, is a delightful throwback experience with pre-recorded dummy stations. That's when you're not blasting out music from your iPhone, that is.

Lego Insiders can snag this beauty starting June 1, 2024, while the rest of us will have to wait until 4 June to get order it straight from Lego. It’s priced at $100/£90/€100. It's a little pricey considering it's not actually a real speaker. But if you're a Lego model collector, it might be your most practical purchase yet.

