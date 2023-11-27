Move quick to pick up this excellent Bose SoundLink Flex speaker in the Cyber Monday sales

We spotted a Bose SoundLink Revolve II deal over the weekend, but just as we approach the end of the Black Friday period, another big Bose deal has turned up the volume.

The Bose SoundLink Flex is reduced as part of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals, and the slimline speaker packs a punch.

Amazon is offering the powerful but portable speaker for $119, a discount of 20% off of the MSRP. That's enough to make this a great pickup as a gift for someone this holiday season, or a great way to get the office Christmas party started.

Naturally, with that, you're getting an excellent Bose speaker, too.

The speaker uses proprietary Position tech, which is Bose's way of saying it adapts to provide the right audio levels for your location, although I'm curious as to how it'll play when you're mid-pool party since it's waterproof, too.

It offers a microphone for making and receiving calls, and it'll get you 12 hours of playback on a single charge. Oh, and it uses USB-C, meaning you can charge with your iPhone 15 charger, too.

There are four color options for the Bose SoundLink Flex, with Black, Cypress Green, Stone Blue, and White Smoke all discounted to the same price.

Whichever one you go for, there's a lot to love, with customer reviews across all retailers being unanimously positive, which is rare on the internet.