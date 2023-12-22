The best Apple TV Plus movies and shows for the holiday season

The holiday season is upon us, and I could not be more excited. One of the things that I love the most about this time of the year is cozying up on the couch with my dog to watch festive films with a cup of hot cocoa and the lights of the tree twinkling in the background.

Every year, streaming services nurture their holiday content library with old-time classics and exclusive new releases, bringing cheer to your dark December nights. Apple TV Plus has a great selection of seasonal shows and movies, so here are some of the best and brightest holiday titles you should check out this holiday season!

Have a holly jolly read, and happy watching!

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special

There is no Christmas without a bit of Mariah Carey, the undisputed queen of the holiday season! When the first glistening notes of All I Want For Christmas Is You start playing, it is like being transported to a magical world of candy canes and glitter. Now, imagine an extra special show where Mariah and distinguished guests from the music world come together for a Christmas extravaganza, and you have Apple’s Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

So warm up your voice and enjoy the show!

Watch Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special on Apple TV Plus

The Velveteen Rabbit

The Velveteen Rabbit is a magical story about the power of imagination, love, and friendship. The film, based on the famous children’s book by Margery Williams, follows the adventures of a child and the beloved stuffed rabbit he receives for Christmas. With the same Toy Story-esque magic of toys coming to life thanks to the unconditional love of children, The Velveteen Rabbit is a heartwarming tale for all ages that is truly worth watching.

Watch The Velveteen Rabbit on Apple TV Plus

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas

You may know Hannah Waddingham from her role as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso; what you may not know is that she is also a fantastic singer. In this Christmas special, Hannah Waddingham puts up an incredible show at the London Coliseum, showcasing her powerful vocal skills through some of the best Christmas carols. She is joined on stage by amazing singers and songwriters and some surprise cameos from her Ted Lasso family. Will Nate the Great manage to steal her show? You’ll have to watch to find out!

Watch Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas on Apple TV Plus

Spirited

Spirited is a fantastic Christmas comedy musical! Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer come together in this magical film adaptation of one of the most popular Christmas stories of all time, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. With top-notch comedy, jolly dance scenes, and a superb soundtrack from the creators of Broadway’s critically acclaimed Dear Evan Hansen, Spirited is a must-watch for the entire family!

Watch Spirited on Apple TV Plus

A Charlie Brown Christmas

This is an unmissable classic based on the comic Peanut. When Charlie Brown still feels depressed and under the weather despite the Christmas cheer, he seeks help from his friend Lucy. He is upset that everyone is too focused on the holidays' commercial aspects rather than the season's cheerful spirit, so he tries to find the true meaning of Christmas with the support of his friends.

Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas on Apple TV Plus

Bonus: A Ted Lasso Christmas!

If you are a Ted Lasso enthusiast, you have to watch The Missing Christmas Mustache. In this stop-motion animated short, Ted has, to the disbelief of everyone, lost his mustache! With the help of the whole gang, he desperately tries to find it, but the mustache is nowhere to be seen. As the worry that he might never find it glooms over, he is scared that without his mustache Christmas will be ruined.

In typical Ted Lasso fashion, Ted will soon realize that the missing mustache can teach him an important lesson about the meaning of the holidays.

Watch The Missing Christmas Mustache on Apple TV Plus

Festive Favorites

The films and shows mentioned above are just a few titles available, but the festive fun doesn’t stop there! On Apple TV Plus, there is a dedicated Festive Favorites section where you can find the best holiday-themed episodes from your favorite Apple Originals, like the fourth episode of season two of Ted Lasso “Carol of the Bells,” Mythic Quest’s “The 12 hours of Christmas”, or a list of movies worth watching together with your family and friends such as CODA, The Family Plan, and so much more.