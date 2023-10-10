The best UK Prime Day gaming monitor deal is actually this 75-inch TV monster

Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days event is the perfect time to pick up a new TV, or a great monitor for gaming. But why choose? Why can't the best gaming monitor be a 75-inch TV? And why can't the best TV be a 144Hz QLED gaming panel? Turns out, it can.

If you're in the UK right now, you can get Hisense's 75-inch 144Hz QLED gaming TV for just £999. Obviously, that's still quite expensive, but when you consider its normally £1,499 and is currently on sale at 33% off, the deal becomes a lot more enticing.

Hisense 75-inch QLED Gaming TV — £500 off

Hisense 75 Inch 144Hz QLED Gaming TV | £1449 £999 at Amazon Massive This 144Hz TV can play any game in QLED, 4K glory, connect to a console via HDMI 2.1, and comes with smart capabilities to watch all your favorite content. Price check: B&H Photo not available | Best Buy not available

This Hisense 4K number is an absolutely stunning choice for anyone who wants a TV that will excel playing console games. It will connect to an Xbox Series X or a PS5 thanks to HDMI 2.1, and will display games at up to 144Hz with a variable refresh rate. It even has a "Game Mode Pro" setting that reduces latency, as well as support for AMD Freesync premium. Color is powered by Quantum Dot technology, and it has Dolby Vision IQ for blistering HDR performance.

When you're not gaming, its smart capabilities support YouTube, Netflix, and more for enjoying all the content you can imagine.

£999 is still quite a lot, so if you don't want to splash all that cash, or you want a smaller model, the 65-inch and 55-inch models are both also similarly discounted. In fact, the best saving is on the 55-inch model, which is 42% off down to just £579 from £999.

Not in the UK? Here are the best deals near you: