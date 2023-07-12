This is not a drill! You can buy a 43" 4K UHD Fire TV for $99 on Prime Day right now (UPDATE)

UPDATE: That was quick! No sooner was this Amazon 4K TV discounted than it almost immediately sold out. We'll be monitoring Amazon for more stock soon, so keep checking back throughout the day to see if this barnstorming deal returns.

Stop what you're doing. Amazon Prime Day is offering users an Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for $99. Yes, $99. For a 4K 43-inch TV. $99.

That's a 75% discount on the usual list price of $399, and a discount that is arguably silly. This comes with 4K UHD support, HDR 10, Dolby Digital Plus (not Dolby Vision), and more. It's a smart TV, too, so you can watch Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, and more with ease.

Fire TV, fire savings

SOLD OUT! Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV | $399 $99 at Amazon We're not joking, this 4K UHD TV is just $99. It's got 4K UHD support, HDR 10, Alexa, Dolby Digital Plus, 3 HDMI 2.0 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port with eARC, and more.

I'm sorry but if a price tag of $99 isn't enough to convince you to buy a 43-inch 4K TV, I don't know what will.

This is a brilliant deal, the likes of which we have never seen before on Amazon. It is unequivocally the cheapest 4K UHD TV ever. It can be wall mounted, and comes with a remote as well as Alexa support, so you can play movies and TV shows just with the sound of your voice.

With HDMI 2.1 support, this is the perfect companion to the Apple TV 4K, which delivers stunning visual fidelity for all your favorite movies and TV shows. It would also work well with a console. Oh, did we mention it's only $99? If you hang about you're definitely going to miss this, as stock is flying off the shelves already. So get moving. There are also some larger options available, but none of them have the insane discount of the 43" model, with the next-best deal 31% off the 75-inch model.