Ted Lasso teams up with Nike to create a football fan's dream

Nike has released an official AFC Richmond collection to celebrate season 3 of Ted Lasso, giving football fans the chance to own some incredible memorabilia in the form of t-shirts, scarves, hoodies, and even an official AFC Richmond Stadium Jersey.

Nike's Ted Lasso Collaboration celebrates the launch of the final season of Ted Lasso on March 15. With the strapline "Nothing's a long shot when you believe," 16 different items now adorn the Nike website. Ted Lasso is Apple's critically acclaimed comedy starring Jason Sudeikis as a soccer coach who knows nothing about the game, hired to torpedo AFC Richmond by its new owner in order to spite her ex-husband. The hilarious, heart-warming story has captivated audiences and has become something of a global phenomenon.

Ted Lasso x Nike

These awesome Ted Lasso and Nike pieces are definitely going to get you excited for Season 3. Now you've a chance to own a piece of footballing and television history!

(opens in new tab) AFC Richmond Men's Nike Stadium Jersey - $105 (opens in new tab) The official home jersey of AFC Richmond, as supplied by Nike. A timeless masterpiece. This is your one and only chance to own an official replica jersey in the famous Royal Blue, Scarlet, and Bright Gold of everyone's favorite soccer team.

(opens in new tab) AFC Richmond Men's Nike Bantr T-Shirt - $35 (opens in new tab) A midnight navy t-shirt made from 100%soft cotton, with a relaxed fit, Nike swoosh, AFC Richmond badge, and the famous Bantr sponsor logo. Available for $35 in sizes S-2XL. Also available in grey and orange.

(opens in new tab) AFC Richmond Men's Nike Club Fleece Hoodie - $65 (opens in new tab) Another safety orange number, this time a cotton/polyester fleece hoodie with brushed cotton finish, featuring the AFC Richmond crest. Available in S-2XL for $65. Also available in grey and blue.

(opens in new tab) AFC Richmond Men's Nike T-shirt - $35 (opens in new tab) Another orange number with a much cooler Nike swoosh design featuring the AFC Richmond branding and TL's initials. This 100% cotton t-shirt is $35 and is available in S-2XL. It also comes in grey and navy.

(opens in new tab) AFC Richmond Men's Nike Club Fleece Sweatshirt - $60 (opens in new tab) A dark grey heather sweatshirt made from a cotton and polyester blend with a brushed fabric feel. Featuring the AFC Richmond crest and Nike Swoosh. $60 in sizes S-2X. Also available in blue.

(opens in new tab) AFC Richmond Women's Nike T-Shirt - $35 (opens in new tab) A women's t-shirt in soft cotton available in heather and navy, adorned with the AFC Richmond crest front-and-center. Available for just $35 in sizes 0 (XS) - 18 (XL).

(opens in new tab) AFC Richmond Scarf - $50 (opens in new tab) A red Nike Scarf that reads "Football is life", also available with a red and yellow "Believe" design. the scarf is 100% polyester and can be hand washed.

There you have it, a swathe of awesome Nike merchandise to celebrate Ted Lasso season 3. Move fast, however, as this is likely to be incredibly popular!