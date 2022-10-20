YouTube Premium is getting a price hike

If you have YouTube Premium for your family, get ready to pay a lot more.

In an email to YouTube Premium family customers, the company announced that it is raising the price of its plan. The email, which was obtained by 9to5Google, says that, in order to "continue delivering great service and features," YouTube is increasing the price of the plan from $17.99 per month to $22.99 per month.

We created YouTube Premium to provide an uninterrupted YouTube experience, so you can get closer to the videos, creators, and music artists that you love. To continue delivering great service and features, we will be increasing your Premium family plan price from $17.99/month to $22.99/month.

Thankfully, customers have a month to prepare for the price increase. The company says that the price change won't take effect until your next billing cycle that begins on or after November 21:

This change will take place on your next billing cycle starting on or after November 21, 2022. To check the status of your account and billing information, go to your Settings > Purchases and Memberships page. All members have the flexibility to pause or cancel anytime here.

Non-family plans are safe...for now

That's a pretty massive price increase for the YouTube Premium family plan. A jump from $17.99 per month to $22.99 per month represents more than a 33% increase in the price for the same service, as YouTube did not add any additional features or benefits.

Things get even worse if you sign up for a YouTube Premium family plan through Apple's App Store. Google passes the cost of Apple's tax on apps and services sold through its store to customers so a family plan will now cost a whopping $29.99 per month.

Thankfully, the company is not increasing the price of the non-family YouTube Premium plan. That plan will remain, for now, at $11.99 per month.