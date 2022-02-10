What you need to know
- MusicMatch has made the jump from iPhone to Mac.
- Users can take shared music streaming links and open them in their preferred app.
- Pandora, Apple Music, Spotify, and more are all now supported.
MusicMatch takes shared links from almost any music streaming service and automatically opens them in your streamer of choice. Received a link to a song on Spotify but you're an Apple Music user? MusicMatch will ahndle everything.
Following a popular release on iPhone, MusicMatch has now made the jump to the Mac and brings with it support for new services, too. While previously only able to take Spotify or Apple Music links and open them, MusicMatch now also supports Pandora, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and Deezer.
That all means users can receive a link to a song on Deezer and have MusicMatch open it in YouTube Music, for example. And the whole process is super simple, too.
HOW IT WORKS
- Receive a link to a song, album, or artist from a friend
- Copy the link to clipboard
- Open MusicMatch
- MusicMatch will automatically open your preferred app
There's even a Safari Extension that can bypass the need to open the MusicMatch app as well. Simply click a link and the extension will automatically handle the conversion to your streaming service of choice.
Music fans can download MusicMatch for free now via the App Store. It's probably one of the best Mac apps for music lovers who have friends or family that keep sharing links they can't normally use. Don't forget there's an iPhone version of MusicMatch as well!
