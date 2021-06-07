Apple unveiled iOS 15 at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote today, and it's packed with a lot of cool new features. For example, there are going to be some huge changes coming to FaceTime and Messages, a brand new Focus feature to help lessen distractions throughout the day, big Health features, and more.

But the biggest question remains: will your current iPhone be able to run iOS 15? Apple has revealed the compatibility list for iOS 15, and it appears to be the same as iOS 14. So if you have been running iOS 14 on your iPhone, then you should have no issue with getting iOS 15. We'll break it down for you.

What iPhones were able to run iOS 14?

If you have one of these devices, you should have iOS 14 on it and it should be running smoothly without any issues.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XR

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

What iPhones will support iOS 15?

Thankfully, there doesn't seem to be any changes with the compatible devices list for iOS 15 when compared to the previous generation. Here are the compatible devices for iOS 15:

However, since the iPhone 6s uses Apple's old A9 chip, it may not be the most optimal experience for iOS 15. If you install the iOS 15 developer beta on one of the older devices and feel that it is a little slow, then it may be time to upgrade to the best iPhone.