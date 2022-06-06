At its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022, Apple revealed the next generation of iPhone software, iOS 16. While the developer beta of iOS 16 should be dropping very soon, it won't be available for the general public until later this fall, when the next iteration of iPhone hardware is announced.
iOS 16 for sure will work with the iPhone 14 lineup once it is out, but in the meantime, will iOS 16 work with your current iPhone? Let's find out.
Compatibility changes
iOS 15
When Apple released iOS 15, it would work on any iPhone that was able to handle iOS 14. The full device list includes:
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone SE (2020)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone SE (1st generation)
- iPod touch (7th generation)
iOS 16
Apple has dropped support for older iPhones with iOS 16. Here is the full list of devices that will work with the latest version of iOS:
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone SE (2020)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPod touch (7th generation)
Did your iPhone make the cut?
As you can see, Apple has finally dropped support for some of the older models of iPhone, like the iPhone 6s. But considering that those devices were from over five years ago, they've had a good long run. But if you're using the best iPhone, like the iPhone 13 Pro, then you should be good for at least another five years or more.
