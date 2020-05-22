The quarantine episode of "Mythic Quest" premiered this week showcasing the talent of the cast and crew of the show in pulling off an episode shot completely in isolation. Reported by Variety, the cast and crew used the episode to raise $600,000 to donate to Mercy Corps to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Rob McElhenney sat down for an interview with Variety and talked about the episode, saying that the cast and crew wanted to be responsible in how the special was made.

"The thing about the 'Mythic Quest' characters is that, like the filmmakers, they believe in science and they respect the law. And so we could make an episode that we felt was socially responsible."

Specifically, the creators wanted to focus on the importance of mental health and supporting those who may be struggling during self quarantine.

"Physical health is paramount importance, but that should not supersede mental health," McElhenney says. "If you have someone in your life who you truly believe is struggling to the point where if they don't receive some level of physical contact things could take a very dark turn for the worse — and I think a lot of people have those experiences — then we have to be rational and we have to be compassionate and we have to be understanding."

The team also wanted to take the episode to give back, so they raised over $300,000 that was donated to Mercy Corps who is working to help fight against the coronavirus pandemic in some of the most vulnerable communities around the world. McElhenney and his wife matched the fundraiser, bringing the total donated to the organization to $600,000.

McElhenney says that he has been blown away by how generous the show's community has been about donating to the cause, especially in a time when financial security is a concern for everyone.