What you need to know
- The team behind "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" has been speaking about games.
- The show's actors had some interesting games to share.
- Zelda seems popular.
The Apple TV YouTube channel has shared a "Game Cache" video in which the crew of "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" tell us about their favorite games growing up.
"Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" is one of my favorite Apple TV+ shows and I've heard many people say the same. But you always wonder whether the people pretending to work in the games industry actually like games. Turns out, these guys do. Or at least, they're good at pretending to.
Waaaait a minute...
During the short video we hear from people like Charlotte Nicdao who played Poppy, as well as star and executive producer Rob McElhenney. I won't spoil the games they named for you – just watch the video and enjoy!
Come watch
Apple TV+
More episodes now available!
"Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" is one of Apple TV+'s hottest offerings. Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac or Apple TV after September 10, 2019.
