'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' is jumping on the 'Shot on iPhone' train and will be releasing their own quarantine episode on May 22nd. According to Variety, the cast and crew worked remotely and used iPhones to shoot the episode.

"The workplace comedy series, which hails from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" stars and executive producers Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, has shot a half-hour quarantine episode launching May 22 on Apple TV Plus. To produce the episode, the cast and crew worked remotely in different locations across the country, shooting footage on their iPhones."

The half-hour special, dubbed "Mythic Quest: Quarantine", will highlight the struggles of the team as they are forced to work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"This new installment finds the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all-time tasked with working from home. Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (McElhenney) struggle with solitude, while Brad (Danny Pudi) and David (David Hornsby) start a charitable competition. Assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) tries to explain video-conferencing to CW (F. Murray Abraham) with mixed results."

The episode was written by Rob McElhenney, co-creator and executive producer Megan Ganz, and executive producer and star David Hornsby. McElhenney says that the cast and crew, with the help of the iPhone, were able to create the episode in days.