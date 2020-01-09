McElhenney goes on to say that Apple was "really helpful" in the creative process. He compares the tech giant to FX in that it will push back on aspects of the show it feels strongly about but will ultimately defer to McElhenney and his team. He adds that pushback is essential to the creative process, as working with no challenges whatsoever is never a good thing.

"Deference would assume we always know what we're doing and when we walk into the room everyone should just be quiet," he says. "That is dangerous because then you have no opposition, and it doesn't make for the best process."