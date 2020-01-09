What you need to know
- Apple TV+ series "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" lands February 7.
- Rob McElhenney is producing and starring.
- He says Apple is "really helpful" during the production process.
When "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" lands on Apple TV+ next month it will be the streaming service's first comedy show. And in an interview with Variety McElhenney notes Apple's impact on the production of the show.
While some have previously said that Apple executives have meddled in the production of shows, McElhenney couldn't be happier with the company's input. Despite there having been issues that needed working out.
"They're working out some kinks — but it seems like they have been worked out, at least a few of them," he says. "I know that getting episodes out to critics was a little tricky, but that's been ameliorated. Any time we've called and said we have an issue, it's all hands on deck and they fix the issue and we move forward."
Notable is his assertion that Apple's input has helped the creative process, with the producer and actor pointing out that having nobody push back is never a good thing.
McElhenney goes on to say that Apple was "really helpful" in the creative process. He compares the tech giant to FX in that it will push back on aspects of the show it feels strongly about but will ultimately defer to McElhenney and his team. He adds that pushback is essential to the creative process, as working with no challenges whatsoever is never a good thing.
"Deference would assume we always know what we're doing and when we walk into the room everyone should just be quiet," he says. "That is dangerous because then you have no opposition, and it doesn't make for the best process."
The report points out that while McElhenney was initially reluctant to get involved with the project in the first place, that soon changed after Ubisoft invited him to take a look around their Montreal headquarters.
"I met a creative director" for one of Ubisoft's games, McElhenney says — likening the role to that of filmmakers who direct their own screenplays. "He took this very loaded beat, and he took a breath and stared out into the distance and said, 'I create worlds.' I excused myself for a second, and I called Charlie [Day, McElhenney's producing partner] and said, 'We have to do a show about this because it is amazing.'"
In the end, we got "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet." The show follows the team behind "the biggest multiplayer video game of all time" and reminds us that "the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game—they happen in the office." Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to enjoy the show come February 7 as part of their $4.99 per month subscription.
