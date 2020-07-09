"Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" was one of Apple TV+'s biggest hits when it arrived in February and I'm waiting for season two with a worrying degree of excitement. But the COVID-19 situation isn't helping with plans to get te second season shot and the show's cast and crew have been discussed that, and more, with Variety.

Star, co-creator and executive producer Rob McElhenney was joined by co-creator Megan Ganz, and Charlotte Nicdao ("Poppy") for an interview that's available as both video and text. It's an interesting read/watch and includes tidbits about how far through plans for season two the team was when everything went down. The good news is that it sounds like things are good to go once recording can begin.

"[We were] just looking to get the crew paid and back to work," McElhenny said. "Meg and I and [series star/executive producer] David Hornsby were spending a lot of time on this exact interface, Zoom, taking about the second season… We finished the scripts and, subsequently, we're going to have to go back and rewrite those as well, because the entire world is completely different. But at that point we realized we didn't have much to do. So we thought, let's figure out a way in which we can get up and running. The only way we could do that is to shoot an episode on quarantine."

That led to what turned out to be an excellent episode that involved everyone filming from home using an iPhone. The quarantine episode aired on Apple TV+ on May 22, but getting it that far wasn't easy – especially for one actor – F. Murray Abraham who plays the eccentric C.W. Longbottom.

"We [sent] him an iPhone, which he hadn't really engaged with necessarily," Ganz said. "Yesterday, we all signed into a Zoom together and I signed in and the first thing I saw was that there were two F. Murray Abraham boxes on the screen. He had somehow signed in twice and they were trying to figure out how that even happened… But he was great. And our post department really exercised just a ton of patience, walking him through how to put all these apps on his phone and all the settings. It was really technically complicated, what they were asking him to do. And it did result in like him accidentally calling the emergency number twice while they were setting it up."

Whoops! You can check the full Variety piece out for even more detail on the show. Now, I'm off to re-watch the first season again!