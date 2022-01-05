What you need to know
- Three product lines will soon gain Thread capabilities
- These include Shapes, Elements, and Lines
- The goodies will arrive through new firmware.
At this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Nanoleaf has announced plans to allow its key lighting products to act as Thread Border Routers via Apple's HomeKit. Shapes, Elements, and Lines products will gain the new capabilities through a firmware update arriving sometime this quarter. Thread is a low-power, hub-free wireless mesh networking protocol built for the Internet of Things.
This isn't the first time Nanoleaf has embraced Thread. Already, its Nanoleaf Essentials bulb and light strip support the protocol. By doing so, smart home accessories can better communicate with the internet, apps, and each other.
As noted previously, a Thread Border Router acts as a gatekeeper for your network by providing the proper credentials to new accessories during the setup process. It also assigns roles for the device once connected. The HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K (2021) are Apple's first products to act as Thread Border Routers.
With the upcoming Nanoleaf firmware update, Shapes, Elements, and Lines will work with all Thread over HomeKit devices, including the Nanoleaf Essentials Bulb & Lightstrip, Apple TV 4K, and multiple Eve products (Thermo, Switch, Energy, Aqua, Weather, and Door and Window Sensor).
Over the years, Nanoleaf lighting products have been well-received for their uniqueness and ease of use. The company's latest product, Lines, received a 4 1/2-star iMore rating in October.. The 4-star Elements product arrived last July.
iMore will continue to highlight new technology products and services announced at this year's CES, which runs through the end of the week. Already, we've noted new product announcements from Aqara, Intel, and many more.
Nanoleaf is also working closely with the Connectivity Standards Alliance to build support for Matter in Nanoleaf's current and future lines; Nanoleaf's first products to be compatible with Matter will be available with the protocol launch in late 2022.
TikTok continues its Repost button rollout, limits it to the For You feed
Video-based social network TikTok continues the rollout of its Repost button, giving people a new way to share videos that they find.
Kuo: Apple's AR/VR headset coming this year, but expect limited supplies
Apple's first mixed reality headset will still come in 2022, according to a new research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Expectations are that the headset will ship in small quantities towards the end of the year, leaving the device difficult to get hold of for those who are keen to see what Apple has been working on.
Review: Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook is built for the digital age
Handwrite anything in this reusable notebook. Then scan and upload your notes to the cloud service of your choice in seconds.
These are the best smart lights for gaming
Smart lights aren't just for the living room. They can also be used to amp up your gaming setup, whether you want to make your desk flashier or lights that react to the game you're playing. Here are some of our favorite options.