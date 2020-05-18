Memorial Day is only a week away, which means it's time to keep your eyes peeled for all the great deals and discounts that are heading our way over the next few days. This year, Nanoleaf is one of the first to get its sales started. Now through May 31, you can save 10% on select Nanoleaf smart lighting kits at Best Buy and you'll even score free shipping with the purchase.

Save 10% Now Nanoleaf Lighting Kits & Accessories Nanoleaf's smart lighting kits let you arrange the included LED panels in the pattern of your choice, then control them using an app on your phone, your voice, or even hand gestures. Some of the kits can also sync up to your music. Prices Vary See at Best Buy

Nanoleaf's kits come with a number of LED panels that you can arrange however you see fit. Maybe you want them in the shape of a letter, a heart, or a random pattern — it's up to you. Expansion kits are on sale this month as well, so while the starter kit may not have as many panels as you need to fully realize your design, you can add on more panels whenever you choose. Plus, they can not only be mounted to your wall but to your ceiling too for some insane design possibilities.

Once your panels are installed, you'll be able to control them using an app on your phone, with your voice, or even using hand gestures. These kits work with popular smart home platforms such as Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Razer Synapse, IFTTT, and more, so if you have a device such as the Amazon Echo Dot or a Google Nest Mini, you'll be able to voice control the Nanoleaf panels to change colors or to turn on and off as needed.

To learn more about Nanoleaf's kits, check out this review on the Nanoleaf Canvas kit which earned 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Nanoleaf's Memorial Day sale isn't the only one that's gone live already. If you're unsure of where to look for Memorial Day discounts, we've compiled a guide to the best Memorial Day deals of 2020 to help speed your research up a bit.