A downtown Nashville, Tennessee Apple Store is celebrating Black Music Month with virtual Today at Apple sessions involving Country artists Willie Jones and Valerie June. Apple Music's Rissi Palmer will be hosting, Apple announced in a Newsroom post.

The sessions are a result of the Apple Store teaming up with the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) with attendees learning music-making skills and more.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with our next-door neighbor, the National Museum of African American Music, to celebrate Black Music Month and bring Today at Apple programming to the Nashville community," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People. "Our Today at Apple sessions aim to inspire creativity, and with sessions led by incredible artists like Willie Jones and Valerie June, we are excited to hear what our attendees create."

Sessions actually kicked off on June 8 and will continue through the month, including a new one tomorrow featuring singer-songwriter Valerie June.

Tomorrow, June 15, singer-songwriter Valerie June will explore mindfulness and creativity, and will teach participants how to draw inspiration from the rich history of African American culture. Together with Palmer and NMAAM Vice President of Brand and Partnerships Tuwisha D. Rogers-Simpson, June will then lead a creative exercise to explore gratitude, courage, and joy using the Notes app on iPhone.

Apple is also celebrating Black Music month in various different ways, including a number of initiatives via Apple Music including bespoke global playlists and much more.

Apple Music is celebrating Black Music Month worldwide with an exploration of the legacy, artistry, impact, and influence of Black musicians. For the first time ever, Apple Music is taking the significance of Black Music Month worldwide with bespoke global playlists in over 30 different countries that explore the undeniable impact of Black music on local popular music. Apple Music also commissioned 15 new DJ Mixes from standout Black artists including Honey Dijon, Amorphous, DBN Gogo, DJ Clue, DāM FunK, and more. Across the platform, Apple Music's celebration of Black Music Month will feature special programming on Apple Music TV and in radio programming across Apple Music 1, Apple Music Country, and Apple Music Hits.

Want to enjoy all of this new music to the max? These are the best AirPods Max deals that we've been able to find, just for you!