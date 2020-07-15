NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock is out now on iOS and Apple TV.

The new streaming service from NBCUniversal boasts 13,000 hours of free programming for users. As reported by MacRumors:

The service, which became available to some Comcast subscribers in April, is now available on iOS and Apple TV, and operates a free tier and a premium tier. The free tier includes 13,000 hours of programming, while the premium tier costs $4.99 a month and features over 20,000 hours of TV, movies, news, sports and other content produced by NBC Television, NBC News, and Universal.

The $4.99 tier will unlock extra content, and an extra five bucks on top of that will net you an almost totally ad-free experience. Shows include Everybody Hates Chris, Downton Abbey, Parks and Recreation, and Friday Night Lights.

From Peacock:

With Peacock, from NBCUniversal, you can stream current hits, hundreds of timeless movies, and thousands of episodes of your favorite TV shows. Plus... timely news, live sports, and pop culture, updated daily. Here's what you get with Peacock: Instant access to hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.

Thousands of hours of iconic TV shows, including full seasons of buzzworthy faves, bingeworthy classics, and current-season NBC hits.

Peacock Channels - playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips, 24-7. Scroll less and stream more with The Office Shorts, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, Seth Meyers Now, TODAY All Day, True Crime, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

A daily dose of live news, showcasing the best of NBC News, CNBC, MSNBC, and E! News; plus late night and pop culture to satisfy your FOMO.

Live Sports, including the English Premier League.

Kids' movies and shows, including brand-new seasons of Where's Waldo? and Curious George.

Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.

Peacock will work on Apple's 4th generation TV and upwards, as well as any iPhone or iPad running iOS 11 or above. It will also work with Safari 12 and onwards on Mac.