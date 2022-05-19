Netflix has announced that it is expanding its language availability of Audio Descriptions (AD) and Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (SDH) starting this month, although the project will spread into 2023. The announcement comes as part of the streamer's celebration of Global Accessibility Awareness Day.

The move was announced via press release and means that more people than ever will be able to watch Netflix content in a way that makes it more accessible to them. Netflix says that Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, and French languages are in the works while more content will also be getting support for AD and SDH.

Heather Dowdy, Director of Product Accessibility and a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) herself, made the announcement.