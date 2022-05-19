What you need to know
- Netflix has announced an expansion of accessibility features into more content and languages.
- A new collection of content has been created that includes characters and stories related to disabilities.
Netflix has announced that it is expanding its language availability of Audio Descriptions (AD) and Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (SDH) starting this month, although the project will spread into 2023. The announcement comes as part of the streamer's celebration of Global Accessibility Awareness Day.
The move was announced via press release and means that more people than ever will be able to watch Netflix content in a way that makes it more accessible to them. Netflix says that Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, and French languages are in the works while more content will also be getting support for AD and SDH.
Heather Dowdy, Director of Product Accessibility and a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) herself, made the announcement.
How we access stories has changed a lot. Whether it's video conference calls, texting, or the flashing doorbell, nowadays technology can build bridges to access for many people living with disabilities. That's why today, to celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), I'm excited to announce that we're expanding our language availability of Audio Descriptions (AD) and Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (SDH). Starting this month and into 2023, these features will be made available across more of our catalog and in more languages including Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, and French. For decades, your access to entertainment was determined by where you lived and what language you spoke, meaning that until recently people who needed AD or SDH could only enjoy a story if it was made in their local language.
Netflix has also launched a new collection, titled 'Celebrating Disability with Dimension,' that features more than 50 shows and movies with characters and stories involving disabilities.
