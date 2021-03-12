Netflix might finally be putting a stop to one of its best exploits, sharing accounts with family and friends.

According to a new report from The Streamable

Earlier this week, some Netflix subscribers began to notice that it might be a bit harder to "borrow" someone's password. In the prompt, customers are told that "If you don't live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching." In order to continue, they need to verify the account with a E-mail or Text Code, or create a new account with a 30-Day Free Trial.

The test is only on TV devices, rather than mobile devices like iPhone or iPad, and Netflix says it is designed "to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so," that is, it is designed to stop you sharing your account with your family and friends even if you (or they) aren't the ones paying for it.

