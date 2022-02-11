Netflix has signed a new docuseries about an alleged cryptocurrency laundering scheme that saw two people try to get away with Billions of dollars in Bitcoin.

The series will see Netflix use Chris Smith as director, the man behind the Fyre – the Greatest Festival that Never Happened documentary that was a must-watch not that long ago.

The story behind the two alleged crooks and the scheme they tried to run is sure to make for compelling television when it arrives on Netflix in the future!

Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan were arrested in their New York City apartment on Tuesday, February 8, and now face charges of conspiring to launder nearly 120,000 Bitcoin tied to the 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange. As the value of the stolen Bitcoin soared from $71 million at the time of the hack to nearly $5 billion, the couple allegedly tried to liquidate their digital money by creating fake identities and online accounts, and buying physical gold, NFTs, and more – all while investigators raced to track the money's movement on the blockchain.

Netflix isn't saying when we can expect the series to air but considering the pair were only arrested a matter of days ago it seems unlikely to be any time soon. Be prepared to binge this one once it lands on your streaming device of choice, though.

