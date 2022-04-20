What you need to know
- Netflix says The Tinder Swindler was watched for 166 million hours in its first 28 days.
- The documentary has become the streamer's most-watched to date.
- The Tinder Swindler tells the story of Tinder conman Simon Leviev including how women worked to bring him down.
If you're a Netflix subscriber there's a good chance you've seen it promote one documentary above all others. The Tinder Swindler has proven hugely popular as a result — so popular that it's become the streamer's most-watched documentary to date.
Just how popular is The Tinder Swindler you ask? Netflix says that it was watched for a total of 166 million hours in its first 28 days of availability. Deadline reports that Netflix made the announcement via its recent financial results.
It is, however, difficult to put those 166 million hours into perspective. Netflix recently changed the way it reports these kinds of things. As an example, last year's most-watched documentary was American Murder: The Family Next Door which was watched by around 52 million Netflix subscribers. We don't have numbers for the total hours watched, however.
As for this year's hit, The Tinder Swindler arrived on February 2 and managed 45.8 hours of watch time in just four days. After a week, that grew to 64.7 million hours.
The documentary itself tells the story of Israeli conman Simon Leviev who used the dating app Tinder to con women out of money. It also includes the story of how a group of women worked to end his spree, too.
