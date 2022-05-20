Netflix knows that kids watch what they like and they tend to watch it over and over again. That's bad for the streaming company because it means kids don't always find new content when they need it — but it hopes a new Mystery Box feature will fix that.

Netflix says that its Mystery Box feature provides a "fun and safe space for kids to discover their next favorite series and films or reconnect with a familiar face." In reality, it inserts a mystery block into their Home screen that, when selected, will display some new content that can be watched.

Kids are drawn to what they love — their favorite toys, foods, songs — and it's hard to get them to try something new. So today, we're launching a new mystery box feature on TVs around the world to provide a fun and safe space for kids to discover their next favorite series and films or reconnect with a familiar face — whether it's a comedy series in a beloved franchise like Boss Baby: Back In The Crib or an animated adventure film featuring a whole new cast of lovable characters like Back to the Outback.

Netflix doesn't say it explicitly in its press release but you have to imagine that these new recommendations are based on watch history and other pointers to ensure they are relevant. Just how on the money these recommendations turn out to be, we'll have to wait and see.

The new Mystery Box feature is coming to "TVs around the world" starting right now so keep your eyes peeled for the little sparkly box the next time your kid is signed into their profile.

