Once you've opted into the feature (and if you're part of the test), you can access Fast Laughs by scrolling down on the Netflix homepage until you reach the Fast Laughs row. From there, you can click into the feature, where full-screen clips from Army of the Dead, Big Mouth, Jerry Seinfeld's stand-up special, and more overtake your screen. You can use the arrows on either side of the clip to advance to the next clip or return to the previous one, and you'll also get the option to add a title to your List, as well as jump right into the presented show or movie.

As reported by The Verge , the company is testing to bring its "Fast Laughs" feature to its TV app. The feature allows users to watch funny, 30-second clips from shows and movies on the streaming service. The idea is that you might get interested in one of the pieces of content and decide to watch one of the television shows or movies.

The feature might be new for the TV app, but it has been available to users on mobile since last year. According to the report, the feature is slowly being rolled out to users in the "US, Canada, UK, New Zealand, Australia, and Ireland."

Netflix's Fast Laugh feature is slowly rolling out to users in the US, Canada, UK, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, and "other select English-speaking countries." Only adult profiles have access to the feature, and you'll have to bypass a content warning to start watching the stream. It remains unclear how many people are part of the Fast Laughs test for TVs, as well as when (or if) it will be rolled out to all users.

If you want to ensure you enjoy the best picture quality when watching Netflix's "Fast Laughs," you'll want to check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.