Apple's mission to bring iPad apps to the Mac seemed like a dream scenario. But following the release of macOS Catalina, things are off to a slow start, and now we're getting word that some anticipated apps won't come to Mac at all.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix has no plans to bring its iPad app to Mac — at least for now. No reason behind the decision was given, but early signs point toward developers feeling "uneasy" about Apple's efforts to bridge the gap between iOS and Mac, Bloomberg said.

Apparently, Apple's new Catalyst technology, which allows developers to transform iPad apps into Mac versions, has left developers feeling frustrated, with the lack of support documents for Catalyst a major source of that frustration.

Having a dedicated Netflix app on Mac would be convenient, but it's by no means necessary. You can easily access the service through a browser of your choice. However, there is no way to download movies or TV shows for offline viewing on Mac, so a dedicated app would be welcome there.

So far, the list of iPad apps that have transitioned to Mac is short, but more apps will likely be available in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, apps like Twitter, Asphalt 9, and DC Universe are nowhere to be found, even though they were advertised by Apple earlier this year.