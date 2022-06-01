Netflix might be in the middle of a sticky patch thanks to recent subscriber losses, but it still knows how to make a number one. The latest season of Stranger Things is now streaming and the show's decision to use one particular Kate Bush song has seen it jump to the top of the iTunes charts a massive 37 years after it was first released.

The song, Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God), plays a huge part in one particular episode of the Netflix show's fourth season and continues to be heard throughout. That, it seems, was enough to propel it to the top of the iTunes charts — beating out Lady Gaga and Harry Styles in the process.

Netflix is currently reeling from a loss of 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022 and is already planning a new ad-based subscription tier in an effort to deal with the plethora of cheaper streaming alternatives that are eating its lunch. While smash hit shows like Stranger Things do make it a must-have service for many, one show does not a business model make. Even if that show is so popular that it's capable of resurrecting a song from 1985.

As for Stranger Things, the fourth season is now on a mid-season break and will return for its conclusion in July.