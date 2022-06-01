What you need to know
- Netflix show Stranger Things has brought a 1985 song back from the dead.
- Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) by Kate Bush features prominently in the new Stranger Things season.
- The song is now sitting pretty at number one on the iTunes chart.
Netflix might be in the middle of a sticky patch thanks to recent subscriber losses, but it still knows how to make a number one. The latest season of Stranger Things is now streaming and the show's decision to use one particular Kate Bush song has seen it jump to the top of the iTunes charts a massive 37 years after it was first released.
The song, Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God), plays a huge part in one particular episode of the Netflix show's fourth season and continues to be heard throughout. That, it seems, was enough to propel it to the top of the iTunes charts — beating out Lady Gaga and Harry Styles in the process.
Netflix is currently reeling from a loss of 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022 and is already planning a new ad-based subscription tier in an effort to deal with the plethora of cheaper streaming alternatives that are eating its lunch. While smash hit shows like Stranger Things do make it a must-have service for many, one show does not a business model make. Even if that show is so popular that it's capable of resurrecting a song from 1985.
As for Stranger Things, the fourth season is now on a mid-season break and will return for its conclusion in July.
If you want to enjoy Stranger Things in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. Want to listen to that Kate Bush song? It's embedded above and can be streamed via Apple Music and Spotify, of course.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple unveils 2022 finalists for Apple Design Awards
Apple has announced the nominees for its Apple Design Awards, with the winners set to be announced on June 6.
Betas never stop: The second developer beta for watchOS 8.7 is out now!
The second beta of watchOS 8.7 is now available to developers.
Review: [U] by UAG DOT Silicone Strap for Apple Watch is tough but fun
Looking for a tough and rugged Apple Watch band that comes in some fun colors? Check out Urban Armor Gear's silicone band.
Secure your home, and add a little Alexa magic with these smart locks
If you're looking for smart locks that work with Alexa, you've come to the right place. These items will help you secure your home by simply using your voice.