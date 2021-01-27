A couple of new AirTags accessory listings have appeared online, with a listed release window of 'late October'

Listings for new accessories have been posted by Cyrill, part of the Spigen brand that makes accessories such as cases and chargers for iPhone, and iPad. Listings on their website show a 'Basic Leather – Black' fob "for AirTag," the listing states:

Features • Stylish and classy vegan leather strap case perfect accessory for minimalist • Firm button clasp keeps your AirTag securely • Hang your AirTag on your bag, key, wallets, clutches with stylish gold clip-on carabiner • Wireless charging compatible. • CYRILL Basic Leather strap case for Apple AirTag (2020)

Similar listings from the same company on Amazon reveal the same accessory in a different color. Cyrill's website will let users pre-order the accessory with a message stating "ships in Late October."

The listing, however, says that AirTags are coming in 2020, adding an awful lot of confusion to the mix. Obviously outdated, it could well be that accessory makers were anticipating (or had been told by Apple) that AirTags were in fact coming in October of last year. It's hard to glean much from these listings, but the designs and renders seem to reiterate previous rumors that Apple's AirTags will be small, about the size of a bottle cap, and a similar shape too. One interesting tidbit; a least one listing says the accessories are compatible with wireless charging. This could possibly indicate, as per some previous suggestions, that you might be able to charge your AirTags wirelessly using a wireless charger or even your iPhone.

Apple's rumored AirTags have supposedly been in development for some time, and had been tipped to be released at various points over the last twelve months. The latest indications suggest Apple could announce them in March at an event, however, given the previously missed windows, an exact launch remains something of a mystery.