What you need to know
- Apollo for Reddit v1.7 is now available for download.
- The update adds comment searching, improved filters, and more.
- It's a free download with in-app purchases.
Popular – and awesome – Reddit app Apollo for Reddit has been updated to support new features like searching in comments and new, advanced filters. And that's just the start.
Searching through comments could be a big game-changer for people who want to find out whether something was mentioned anywhere throughout a Reddit thread. Specific keywords can be jumped straight to if found, and it works for usernames as well. While the feature is only available to those who upgraded to the Pro in-app purchase right now, everyone will get access in March.
Advanced filtering is also a big part of this update, too.
Enhanced filtering! A few parts to this. Now you can filter well beyond the normal Reddit limitation of 100 subreddits in r/All and r/Popular. Also it's a lot easier to add filters now, you can filter subreddits directly from the post/subreddit and you can block users directly from their profile.
Version 1.7 also adds GIF sounds which, apparently, are a thing. And now I feel really out of the loop!
GIF sounds! A new phenomenon on Reddit as of late has been GIFs that have audio. Is that basically a video? Totally, but it's great in a pinch on Imgur and Gfycat to give a little more life to a GIF of a kitty yawning. (Don't worry the audio won't play without you tapping on it directly.)
Improvements like being able to paste images into comments and auto-collapsing of comment threads that have been removed are other, smaller quality of life improvements, too.
The update, available for download from the App Store now, is a free download with in-app purchases available to those who want to unlock additional features.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Acclaimed RTS Company of Heroes coming to iPad February 13
One of the greatest real-time strategy games of all time, Company of Heroes, is coming to iPad on February 13.
Photographer Tyler Stalman wonders whether creatives need a Mac Pro
Apple's Mac Pro has been around for a few weeks now but it's still super hot. Photographer Tyler Stalman has shared a new video covering a simple question – do creative professionals need a Mac Pro?
Wearlizer's Thin Leather watch band offers high quality at a great price
Treat your Apple Watch to a tapered leather band that won't break the bank. The quality is excellent and you'll find a huge selection of colors and patterns.
Best automatic feeders for your hungry pooch
While it's not great to have to use them all the time, an automatic dog feeder is a handy thing to have for occasional use. Simplify your dog's feeding schedule with our selection of amazing automatic feeders.