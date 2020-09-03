Apple has a new ad on YouTube today with the main focus being user privacy and the way iPhone helps to protect it. "Privacy. That's iPhone – Oversharing" runs for a little more than a minute, but that's more than enough to get the point across.

Through that time we watch multiple people going about their days as they shout personal and private information at people. One shouts their heart rate at people as they run, while another tells everyone their credit card number.