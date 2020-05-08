What you need to know
- Apple Music has a new radio show debuting today.
- It'll be run by Billie Eilish and her dad.
- Apple has chosen the imaginative title "Me & Dad Radio".
Billy Eilish continues her relationship with Apple today when she joins her father in the first "Me & Dad" radio show on Apple Music. The show airs at 3 p.m. ET, noon PT in the Apple Music app, and via the web.
Eilish spoke with Apple Music's Zane Low, according to a Variety report, saying that the show will feature music chosen by both DJs.
"My dad and I have had this relationship over the years of sharing music with each other," Eilish told Apple Music's Zane Lowe, in announcing the new show Thursday. "My dad has shown me some of my favorite songs in the world and I've shown him songs that he loves and adores also."
While six episodes are planned it's possible that more will come in the future. Eilish also expects to be able to bring her mother and brother into the mix, too.
"There's going to be six episodes and my plan is, obviously it's me and Dad's show, but then we're going to have one episode that has Mom come and give us some songs, and then I want to have another one where Finneas comes and gives us some songs. So it's not like I replaced Finneas with my dad. I mean, it is like that, but it's not."
This isn't going to be my style, but I'm sure it will scratch an itch for tons of people out there. Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments below.
Apple Music Subscription
Apple Music is Apple's massive music service, comprising a subscription music catalog, iCloud Music Library syncing across your devices, Beats 1 live and algorithmic radio, customized playlists, and more artist exclusives than you can shake a stick at.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
All German Apple Stores will reopen on May 11
Apple will reopen all of its German Apple Stores on Monday, May 11 after the country's lockdown was eased.
This is what the magnets in your Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro look like
The folks at iFixit wondered what the inside of a Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro looked like. So they took an X-ray of one.
The iPhone 12 could be the iPhone of my dreams if I get all these features
The iPhone 12 will be here before you know it. Here’s some things that I hope to see in Apple’s next generation handset.
Just bought a new Mac? Here are some great accessories you may need.
So, you just got a new Mac. You're going to need a few peripherals to go with it.