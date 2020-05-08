Billy Eilish continues her relationship with Apple today when she joins her father in the first "Me & Dad" radio show on Apple Music. The show airs at 3 p.m. ET, noon PT in the Apple Music app, and via the web.

Eilish spoke with Apple Music's Zane Low, according to a Variety report, saying that the show will feature music chosen by both DJs.

"My dad and I have had this relationship over the years of sharing music with each other," Eilish told Apple Music's Zane Lowe, in announcing the new show Thursday. "My dad has shown me some of my favorite songs in the world and I've shown him songs that he loves and adores also."

While six episodes are planned it's possible that more will come in the future. Eilish also expects to be able to bring her mother and brother into the mix, too.

"There's going to be six episodes and my plan is, obviously it's me and Dad's show, but then we're going to have one episode that has Mom come and give us some songs, and then I want to have another one where Finneas comes and gives us some songs. So it's not like I replaced Finneas with my dad. I mean, it is like that, but it's not."

This isn't going to be my style, but I'm sure it will scratch an itch for tons of people out there. Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments below.