Apple is opening two brand new retail stores today, one in Kawasaki, Japan, the other at Toronto's Eaton Centre.

Apple's new Kawasaki store in Japan opened earlier this morning to much excitement, as displayed by the pretty enormous queue that formed in the plaza outside the store. The new Kawasaki store is Apple's tenth store in Japan, and is situated in the Lazona Kawasaki Plaza. Earlier this week press and a local elementary school got exclusive early access to the store, which features a distinctive glass front, a video wall, Forum and Avenue shelving.

Just around the corner in Canada, Apple's new Eaton Centre store is also opening today at 9:00 am local time. That store replaces Apple's old Eaton Centre store, the new space is double the size of the old one at 10,000 sq. feet. Much like Kawasaki, that new store also features a new Avenue display, a Forum and a new table layout. It also has some very fancy Terrazzo flooring and new stone walls, making it the first refurbished store in Canada not to retain its classic, metallic design.

