What you need to know
- A new Apple TV 4K may be on the way soon.
- Jon Prosser, the host of Front Page Tech, believes the new model is "ready to ship".
- It is expected to include an A12X chip and 64/128GB storage configurations.
Rumors of a new generation of Apple TV 4K have been in the rounds for a while now, and today's latest rumors seem to confirm those that were earlier mentioned.
Jon Prosser, the host of Front Page Tech, posted on Twitter today that a new Apple TV 4K is "ready to ship." According to his sources, the new Apple TV 4K, codenamed "Neptune", will be powered by an A12X processer and come in both a 64GB and 128GB storage configuration.
"New Apple TV 4K with A12X - 64GB/128GB ready to ship. Codename: Neptune T1125. Another one of those things that could drop any time. Apple got no chill right now. I'll let you know if/when I hear a date. Who knows, maybe Apple can keep it a secret from me."
New Apple TV 4K with A12X - 64GB/128GB ready to ship. 👀— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 7, 2020
Codename: Neptune T1125
Another one of those things that could drop any time. Apple got no chill right now 😬😂
I'll let you know if/when I hear a date. Who knows, maybe Apple can keep it a secret from me 🤗
There are no other details about potential upgrades to the Apple TV 4K, but it could be safe to say the processor and storage upgrades will most likely be the only that we see.
Earlier this week, Prosser said that a new iMac and regular AirPods were also ready to ship, but he did not provide an idea of a release date. Apple has been dropping quite a few products through press releases, but WWDC is only a little of a month away at this point, so the company could be waiting until then to reveal some of these products.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This is what the magnets in your Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro look like
The folks at iFixit wondered what the inside of a Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro looked like. So they took an X-ray of one.
The iPhone 12 could be the iPhone of my dreams if I get all these features
The iPhone 12 will be here before you know it. Here’s some things that I hope to see in Apple’s next generation handset.
Apple Watch and iPhone will soon share health data with first responders
The new feature will allow your devices to send information on blood type, allergies, and more to first responders during an emergency call.
Step up to theater quality sound with the best speakers for Apple TV 4K
Looking for some great speakers to go with your Apple TV 4K? Here are some great options!