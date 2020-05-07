Rumors of a new generation of Apple TV 4K have been in the rounds for a while now, and today's latest rumors seem to confirm those that were earlier mentioned.

Jon Prosser, the host of Front Page Tech, posted on Twitter today that a new Apple TV 4K is "ready to ship." According to his sources, the new Apple TV 4K, codenamed "Neptune", will be powered by an A12X processer and come in both a 64GB and 128GB storage configuration.

"New Apple TV 4K with A12X - 64GB/128GB ready to ship. Codename: Neptune T1125. Another one of those things that could drop any time. Apple got no chill right now. I'll let you know if/when I hear a date. Who knows, maybe Apple can keep it a secret from me."

There are no other details about potential upgrades to the Apple TV 4K, but it could be safe to say the processor and storage upgrades will most likely be the only that we see.

Earlier this week, Prosser said that a new iMac and regular AirPods were also ready to ship, but he did not provide an idea of a release date. Apple has been dropping quite a few products through press releases, but WWDC is only a little of a month away at this point, so the company could be waiting until then to reveal some of these products.