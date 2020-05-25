Apple TV+ shared a new video to YouTube over the weekend, this time focusing on reminding everyone that there's something for the kids to watch. Shows like "For All Mankind" and "The Morning Show" have received most of the attention, but there's plenty for the younger age group as well.

The new video shows off some of the best shows your kids could be watching right now with "Snoopy in Space" and "Helpsters" just two of those showcased here.