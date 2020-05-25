What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new YouTube video to remind users of its kids shows.
- Shows including "Snoopy in Space" and "Helpsters" are promoted.
- Apple continues to try and increase subscriptions. And keep existing ones.
Apple TV+ shared a new video to YouTube over the weekend, this time focusing on reminding everyone that there's something for the kids to watch. Shows like "For All Mankind" and "The Morning Show" have received most of the attention, but there's plenty for the younger age group as well.
The new video shows off some of the best shows your kids could be watching right now with "Snoopy in Space" and "Helpsters" just two of those showcased here.
Original series and films to inspire the next generation of dreamers, explorers, and believers. All on Apple TV+.
Apple continues to try and pull in new subscribers, but that might not be its biggest challenge. Many people will have to decide whether to continue their Apple TV+ subscription once their free year is up – and that's going to start happening for a ton of people in just a few months. Will those people pay $4.99 per month to keep Apple TV+ around?
Apple TV+ gets better
Apple TV+
The content keeps on coming.
Sign up now, there's already tons to enjoy.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple pushes tons of app updates to the App Store, hoping to make them work
Friday saw a lot of people reporting that they couldn't make iPhone and iPad apps launch anymore. There was a workaround, but Apple seems to be hoping to fix it by re-releasing a ton of app updates.
Apple TV+ shows pick up 17 Daytime Emmy nominations
Four of Apple TV+'s kid-friendly shows have been nominated for a total of 17 Daytime Emmy awards.
Microsoft sent Scott Forstall a dead fish after he rejected a job offer
Scott Forstall has revealed a bizarre story about how he interviewed with Steve Jobs at NeXT, and how Microsoft sent him a fish after he turned down a job offer from the company.
Get an ultra thin case for your Nintendo Switch so it can fit in the Dock
Docked or undocked, you want your Switch protected. These cases can do the trick.