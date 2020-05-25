Snoopy in SpaceSource: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ shared a new video to YouTube over the weekend, this time focusing on reminding everyone that there's something for the kids to watch. Shows like "For All Mankind" and "The Morning Show" have received most of the attention, but there's plenty for the younger age group as well.

The new video shows off some of the best shows your kids could be watching right now with "Snoopy in Space" and "Helpsters" just two of those showcased here.

Original series and films to inspire the next generation of dreamers, explorers, and believers. All on Apple TV+.

Apple continues to try and pull in new subscribers, but that might not be its biggest challenge. Many people will have to decide whether to continue their Apple TV+ subscription once their free year is up – and that's going to start happening for a ton of people in just a few months. Will those people pay $4.99 per month to keep Apple TV+ around?

