What you need to know
- Apple TV+ documentary "Dads" will air on Father's Day.
- A new trailer for the film has been shared to YouTube.
- The documentary includes stars like Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon, and more.
Apple TV+ has a new documentary film arriving on Father's Day, June 21. Simply titled "Dads," the film will take us through what it means to be a father and how people deal with it. Including some of the biggest stars around.
If there's one thing to come out of watching the trailer, it's relief that every father's terrified of the same thing – screwing up!
Dads is a heartfelt and humorous documentary that celebrates the joys and challenges of parenting in today's world. Featuring six extraordinary fathers from across the globe, this film offers a firsthand glimpse into the trials and tribulations of modern-day parenting through revealing interviews, rare home-movie footage, viral videos, and hilarious and thoughtful testimonials from some of Hollywood's funniest celebrities, including Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minhaj, Conan O'Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith and more.
You'll also recognize the name of the person behind the film, not to mention those of her family.
Making her feature directorial debut, Bryce Dallas Howard also offers an intimate look at the dads in her own family, including remarkable interviews with her late grandfather Rance, her father Ron and her brother Reed.
If this trailer is any indication of what to expect from the documentary, I'm all in. I'll be ready, a box of tissues in hand.
Apple TV+ gets better
Apple TV+
The content keeps on coming.
Sign up now, there's already tons to enjoy.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
