What you need to know
- The first "Home Before Dark" trailer is here.
- The show is based on the story of a 9-year-old reporter.
- It lands on Apple TV in April.
Apple TV+ has just shared the first official trailer for "Home Before Dark" to its YouTube channel. And if it's in any way indicative of what we can expect when the series drops next month, it's going to be great.
The trailer gives us a feel for the story of a child who fancies herself as a reporter, just like her dad. But there's more to it than that, with a cold case in a small town needing to be solved.
A mystery inspired by the reporting of a real nine-year-old journalist. When a young girl and her family move back to the small town her father left behind, her pursuit of the truth leads to the unearthing of a long-buried cold case.
The series is created and executive produced by Jon M. Chu and showrunners Dana Fox & Dara Resnik; written and executive produced by Russel Friend & Garrett Lerner; and executive produced by Steve Golin for Anonymous Content, Joy Gorman Wettels, Rosemary Rodriguez and Sharlene Martin.
This looks right up my street and I'm very much looking forward to taking it in. The show will have some way to go if it's going to unseat "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" from its throne as my top Apple TV+ show, though.
The show will be available on Apple TV+ come April 3. You'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch, but the constant stream of new and original content makes the $4.99 per month absolutely worth the outlay.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
