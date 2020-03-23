When Apple TV has been brought up lately, its mostly been to talk about Apple TV+ and all of the content rolling out on Apple's new streaming platform. However, we're finally starting to see some rumors about the next version of Apple TV and tvOS.

Reported by The Verifier, the next generation of Apple's streaming box may be getting a boost in its storage capacity. While the current generation of Apple TV 4K includes storage options of 32GB or 64GB, the next generation is apparently going to be doubled to 64GB and 128GB.

This move would not be surprising, as Apple currently requires users to download Apple Arcade games to the Apple TV to play. Increasing the storage would allow users to store more games on their Apple TV than ever, and for families, may be more of a necessity than a convenience.

The site also reports that Apple is building a new 'Kids' mode for tvOS that will allow parents to set up a separate user account for their children that they can have parental control over. Parents would be able to ensure their kids have access to appropriate content and apps, similar to the parental controls that currently exist on iOS.

Apple is also expected to bring Screen Time to tvOS. The feature, which tracks how much time you are spending on your Apple devices and allows you to set up restrictions, is currently on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, so it is natural that Apple TV would be next.

It is also rumored that Apple may be looking to bring its first design refresh to the Apple TV+ interface. Specific details are unknown, but the report says that the company is working on a "redesigned Apple TV+ with a greater focus on content".

As to when we can expect a new generation of Apple TV, the report says that it could come by the end of the year.