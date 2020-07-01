Apple TV+ on MacSource: Bryan M. Wolfe/iMore

What you need to know

  • There's a new Apple TV+ promo video in town.
  • Apple TV+ is reminding everyone about some of the great content available.
  • Not to mention some that is already on the way, too.

Apple TV+ continues to remind customers and potential customers about some of the great content that is already available on the streaming service. And it's taking the opportunity to point out some of the stuff that's still in the works, too.

The video, available on YouTube and running for two minutes, is simply named "Desire" and uses content from shows to tell a story. In typical Apple fashion, it's pretty impressive as well.

Watch the award-winning series The Morning Show and Dickinson, plus favorites like Defending Jacob, See, Beastie Boys Story, Central Park, Helpsters, Dear..., and Servant. Then get ready for the release of Greyhound, Foundation, Ted Lasso, On the Rocks, Boys State, Long Way Up, and Wolfwalkers.

Apple TV+ costs just $4.99 per month which is a good value compared to the competition. Hit shows like "The Morning Show", "For All Mankind", and "Defending Jacob" help make that a steal with hot new content still joining the service every month.

Are you a subscriber yet?

