What you need to know
- There's a new series on Apple TV+!
- Home Before Dark is now available to stream.
- All 10 episodes of the 'dramatic mystery series' are available.
There's a brand new show on Apple TV+ and all 10 episodes Home Before Dark are available to stream now!
With a release date of April 3, Home Before Dark is now available. The show's description states:
"Home Before Dark" is a dramatic mystery series inspired by the reporting of a young investigative journalist, Hilde Lysiak. Directed and executive produced by Jon M. Chu, the series follows a young girl named Hilde (played by Brooklynn Prince) who moves from the city of Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.
The series is created and executive produced by showrunners Dana Fox and Dara Resnik; written and executive produced by Russel Friend & Garrett Lerner; and executive produced by Joy Gorman Wettels for Anonymous Content, Rosemary Rodriguez and Sharlene Martin. The cast includes: Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Michael Weston, Joelle Carter, Aziza Scott, Louis Herthum, Adrian Hough, Jibrail Nantambu and Deric McCabe.
Despite only just coming to screens, Home Before Dark is already confirmed for a second season. Interestingly enough, Apple has backtracked on its initial release schedule which stated:
The series will premiere its first three episodes Friday, April 3 exclusively on Apple TV+, and new episodes will premiere weekly thereafter every Friday.
In fact, all 10 episodes appear to be available for binging right now! It's unclear if Apple has adjusted this because of global stay-at-home and lockdown measures, or perhaps in order to try and increase the content library of its Apple TV+ service, which is a little anemic when compared to competitor services.
