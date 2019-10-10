What you need to know
- The first official Truth Be Told trailer is here.
- The show stars Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul.
- Apple TV+ goes live on November 1st.
Apple TV+ goes live on November 1st which means we only have a few weeks to wait before we can watch some of the awesome shows Apple has lined up. Truth Be Told is one of the shows that we're particularly excited for, and it just had a new trailer land.
We've seen short spots before but this is the first official trailer and it runs for more than 2:30. That gives us more than plnty of time to get a feel for what's in store. And what's in store looks amazing.
The trailer gives us a look at something that will be familiar to anyone who listed to the blockbuster podcast Serial.
Descend into the world of true-crime podcasts. New evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spenser) to reopen the murder case that made her a media sensation. Aaron Paul stars as the man she may have wrongfully put behind bars.
Stories about (possibly) wrongfully convicted people have been a license to print money in recent years and Apple will be hoping that Truth Be Told can get a piece of the action. First impressions are definitely positive and considering the talent involved – the show stars Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul – expectations are high.
Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 per month when it goes live. That fee provides access for all of the family and anyone buying a new Apple device will receive a free year, too. Those devices include iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac – bascically anything that you can watch Apple TV+on.