Apple TV+ goes live on November 1st which means we only have a few weeks to wait before we can watch some of the awesome shows Apple has lined up. Truth Be Told is one of the shows that we're particularly excited for, and it just had a new trailer land.

We've seen short spots before but this is the first official trailer and it runs for more than 2:30. That gives us more than plnty of time to get a feel for what's in store. And what's in store looks amazing.