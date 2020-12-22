What you need to know
- Mark Gurman says that Apple is working on a new Apple TV for release next year.
- It is expected to feature an upgraded processor and redesigned remote.
In an opinion piece today in Bloomberg, Mark Gurman added to the litany or rumors that Apple is working on releasing a new Apple TV in 2021. In the piece, with criticized Apple for not keeping up with the likes of Google, Amazon, and Roku when it came to the streaming device market, the reporter also said that the company is planning a new Apple TV for release next year.
"For next year, Apple is planning an upgraded box with a stronger gaming focus, an updated remote and a new processor. Those changes will fix some of the Apple TV box's issues, but the product will need to take another big leap—akin to its 2015 changes—to remain competitive in the long term. Either that or it needs to get a lot cheaper."
Gurman's comments match that of multiple earlier reports, one of which came from Nikkei Asia earlier this month.
"The U.S. tech giant is also working on a new Apple TV, a home entertainment device for video-on-demand services, for next year, one of the people said."
According to multiple leakers including Jon Prosser, the next Apple TV may feature the A12X processor to enable more powerful gaming experiences. This comes as rumors swirl about Apple investing in more high-end gaming titles to bring to its Apple Arcade gaming subscription service.
The new set-top box may also come with a redesigned remote, a welcome idea to those who have maintained a long-running hatred for the current Apple TV remote.
While it is unclear what else may come with the new Apple TV, it would be a nice move by the company if the rumored changes are true. Both a new remote and upgraded processor would enable higher-end gaming experiences as well as fix one of the most controversial user experiences.
