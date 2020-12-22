In an opinion piece today in Bloomberg, Mark Gurman added to the litany or rumors that Apple is working on releasing a new Apple TV in 2021. In the piece, with criticized Apple for not keeping up with the likes of Google, Amazon, and Roku when it came to the streaming device market, the reporter also said that the company is planning a new Apple TV for release next year.

"For next year, Apple is planning an upgraded box with a stronger gaming focus, an updated remote and a new processor. Those changes will fix some of the Apple TV box's issues, but the product will need to take another big leap—akin to its 2015 changes—to remain competitive in the long term. Either that or it needs to get a lot cheaper."

Gurman's comments match that of multiple earlier reports, one of which came from Nikkei Asia earlier this month.