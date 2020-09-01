A new report claims that Apple is working on a refreshed Apple TV box alongside a new, "upgraded" remote control.

Part of a Bloomberg report that also included iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods news, the Apple TV info is good in one way but potentially disappointing in another. Here's what Bloomberg has to say.

Apple has also been developing a new Apple TV box with a faster processor for improved gaming and an upgraded remote control, however that device might not ship until next year, according to people familiar with its development. The company is working on a feature for the new remote similar to Find My iPhone that would make the TV accessory easier to find.

The news that Apple intends to make it easier to find our lost Apple TV remotes is good for obvious reasons. But there's no mention of Apple making the remote more likable. Or more usable. Just, generally, less hateful.