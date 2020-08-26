Filings for seven new iPads and eight new Apple Watch models have been spotted, suggesting the Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPad release date may be imminent.

As reported by Consomac:

Apple has just registered seven new tablet models with the Eurasian Economic Commission, a famous Russian organization which regularly unveils the authorizations for the sale of new Apple products a little in advance. The iPad models in question bear the numbers A2270, A2072, A2316, A2324, A2325, A2428 and A2429, and they run iPadOS 14. Apple's filing does not reveal more information on these new models, but he confirms that new tablets are on the program for this fall.

Shortly after, a second article revealed the filings for eight new Apple Watch Series 6 models:

eight new references are unknown to the battalion: A2291, A2292, A2351, A2352 , A2375, A2376, A2355 and A2356.

Jon Prosser says Apple plans to release both in the second week of September via a press release, rather than any kind of keynote.

He has recently clarified he expects the Apple Watch Series 6, a new iPad, and a new iPad Air.

Incoming...



Apple Watch Series 6



I also expect iPad (2020) and iPad Air (2020)

The multitude of model numbers can be explained by various storage configurations and also the split between GPS and Cellular-enabled Apple Watch models.

Not much is known about Apple Watch Series 6, which may include blood oxygen monitoring. There's also a chance that Apple may slim down the bezels of the upcoming new iPad Air or iPad. These filings usually come just a couple of weeks before product launch, so we don't have long to wait!