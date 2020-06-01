Pride Month is here, and New Balance has released its 2020 Pride line to help you celebrate in style! Known for comfort, arch support, and wide sizes, New Balance has three shoes and eight shirts for this year's Pride Month. Check out these amazing new styles and show your support for the cause.

Pride shoes and shirts

New Balance's 2020 Pride collection is here, and every piece is a winner! Available in standard sizes and wide sizes, all three of the Pride shoes provide superior arch support and a comfortable fit. These shoes are well suited for running, as well as everyday use.

Even better, they use existing New Balance lines, so if you already know and love the 327 line or the FuelCell Echo line, you can buy these Pride versions with confidence that they'll suit your needs. If you don't know these lines, you'll be happy to know New Balance has a generous 45-day return and exchange policy.

And shoes aren't all the New Balance Pride line has to offer. This line includes eight different tops, four of which were designed to commemorate the New York Road Runners Pride Run. The NYRR Pride Run 2020 has been canceled, but you can still show your support and your pride with these colorful designs.