Pride Month is here, and New Balance has released its 2020 Pride line to help you celebrate in style! Known for comfort, arch support, and wide sizes, New Balance has three shoes and eight shirts for this year's Pride Month. Check out these amazing new styles and show your support for the cause.
A Modern Classic reimagined: The 327 PrideStaff pick
Inspired by New Balance's 70's heritage designs, the 327 is a modern classic, and now it's got a makeover for Pride. The nylon and suede uppers feature an imaginative array of colors against the black and white New Balance N. This comfortable and supportive shoe is great for running or everyday use.
The FuelCell line gets a makeover: Men's FuelCell Echolucent Pride
Built upon New Balance's super responsive FuelCell midsole, these sneakers boast superior comfort and support where you need it most. The translucent textile uppers offer breathability, while the full length rippled rubber outsole provides the traction you need, whether at the gym or on the streets.
This FuelCell glow up will turn heads: Women's FuelCell Echolucent Pride
Show off your pride in the gym, or the streets with breathable translucent textile uppers and full length rippled rubber outsoles. Built on New Balance's most responsive performance foam, the FuelCell midsole cushioning provides superior support for your run. Decked out in bright colors for Pride, you can't go wrong with the New Balance FuelCell Echolucent!
Simplici-Tee: NB Pride Tee
Keep it simple and classy with the New Balance Pride tee. Featuring a fresh logo design in rainbow for Pride Month and the phrase "Love Since 1906" stitched along the shoulder, this short sleeve shirt has a subtle but classic look to show off your pride.
A retro-inspired design: NB Pride Women's Tee
A short sleeve women's cut tee, this shirt features the retro-inspired New Balance graphic on breathable white cotton. This design is also available on a black unisex tee.
A clear message of love: NB Pride Graphic Women's Tee
Soft and comfortable, this graphic print shirt features a newly designed New Balance logo in rainbow colors for Pride. This breathable cotton tee will make a great addition to your casual wear wardrobe.
Show your support and pride: Pride Singlet Mens
Part of the official New York Road Runner's collection, this singlet features NB Dry technology moisture-wicking, and NB FRESH treatment for odor resisting. The all-over graphic print will have you standing out on your run, while the official race logo on the back shows your support of the New York Road Runners. This singlet is also available in women's cut.
The run might be canceled but you can still show your pride: Love is Love Tank
If the paint splatter design of the NYRR collection singlet is a little too much for you, this simple black tank is also part of the official New York Road Runner's collection. Although the NYRR Pride Run 2020 won't be happening, you can still show off your Pride when you run through your neighborhood wearing this tank.
A simple but powerful message: Run for Love
Another shirt designed to commemorate the official New York Road Runner's Pride Run, this breathable white cotton tee features the very simple but powerful message: Run for Love. Although the Pride Run for 2020 has been canceled, you can still show off your pride as you take to the trails in this fitted tee — all from a safe social distance, of course.
Pride shoes and shirts
New Balance's 2020 Pride collection is here, and every piece is a winner! Available in standard sizes and wide sizes, all three of the Pride shoes provide superior arch support and a comfortable fit. These shoes are well suited for running, as well as everyday use.
Even better, they use existing New Balance lines, so if you already know and love the 327 line or the FuelCell Echo line, you can buy these Pride versions with confidence that they'll suit your needs. If you don't know these lines, you'll be happy to know New Balance has a generous 45-day return and exchange policy.
And shoes aren't all the New Balance Pride line has to offer. This line includes eight different tops, four of which were designed to commemorate the New York Road Runners Pride Run. The NYRR Pride Run 2020 has been canceled, but you can still show your support and your pride with these colorful designs.
